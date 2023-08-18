Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,933,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,602,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 140.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,097,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,954,000 after buying an additional 971,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.8% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,025,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,941,000 after acquiring an additional 730,212 shares in the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

