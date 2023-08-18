Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $415,000 Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 5.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 744,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after acquiring an additional 41,132 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,767 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

