Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $291.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $348.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,240 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

