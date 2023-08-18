Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED opened at $92.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $128.28. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,321.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.