Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,731,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WTW opened at $196.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

