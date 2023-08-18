Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,882 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $297,581,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 109.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after buying an additional 3,804,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $53.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.90. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

