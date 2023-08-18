Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Universal Display by 604.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $150.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $166.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.78.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

