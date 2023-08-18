California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,652 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Voya Financial worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

Insider Activity

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average is $71.98. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.21%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

