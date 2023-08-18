Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,410,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $83,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Weatherford International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Weatherford International by 2,131.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after buying an additional 194,685 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFRD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Weatherford International Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.11). Weatherford International had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.