Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 37,332 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $82,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $32.46 on Friday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -19.86%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

