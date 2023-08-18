Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Medical Properties Trust worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 104.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

