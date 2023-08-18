California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.74 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of EMCOR Group worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of EME opened at $211.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.85 and a 12-month high of $223.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.88.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,160,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,128,659.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,296. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

