Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,712,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $81,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $32.20 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $28,492.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,789.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $28,492.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,789.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 12,419,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $403,648,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,405,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,178,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,217,135 shares of company stock worth $820,422,353. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

