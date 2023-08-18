KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,052,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,424,362 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of KeyCorp worth $88,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 66,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 358,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 366,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 66,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in KeyCorp by 118.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,758,000 after buying an additional 986,196 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 36.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

