California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,537 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NVCR opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.60. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.