Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.62% of Freshpet worth $83,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 129.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 155.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $271,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

FRPT stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 0.99. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $84.70.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

