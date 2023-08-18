California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Invesco worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.29%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.