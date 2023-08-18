NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of NOV worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.7% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NOV by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.81.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $20.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

