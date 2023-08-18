Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,323,865 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 85,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $87,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $64.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $81.80.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

