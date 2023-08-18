Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 20,292 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $80,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $93.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

