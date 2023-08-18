Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,708 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,833,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.90% of Portland General Electric worth $89,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $50,154.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $43.65 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

