Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600,955 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,817 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $20.95 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

