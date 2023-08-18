California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.87 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of EastGroup Properties worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 783.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.60.

EGP opened at $174.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.88. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

