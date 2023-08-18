California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in National Instruments by 11,536.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NATI opened at $58.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.17. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

