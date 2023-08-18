Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,384,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,881 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of FOX worth $81,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FOX by 9.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,374,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

FOX Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.