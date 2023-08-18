California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.02 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Saia were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Saia by 642.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $355.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.25.

Saia Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of SAIA opened at $403.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.67. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.70 and a 12 month high of $443.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

