California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.75 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AerCap were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $150,159,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,546,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in AerCap by 112.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 19,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 982,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,306,000 after acquiring an additional 977,746 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.99.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 14.57%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

