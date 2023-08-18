California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,227 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of DraftKings worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $1,192,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 23.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 287.8% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 475,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 352,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DraftKings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $18,946,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,061,426 shares of company stock worth $31,196,411. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.