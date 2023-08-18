Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,496 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,673,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $87,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.58 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,510.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.