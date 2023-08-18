California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,038 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Middleby worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Middleby by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Middleby by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $142.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.22 and a 200 day moving average of $144.85. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $223,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,418.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,225. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

