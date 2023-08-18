California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,715.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,715.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,842 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $56.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About nVent Electric



nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

