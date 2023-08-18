AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Short Interest Down 8.1% in July

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,790,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 150,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 7.7 %

NYSE:AMC opened at $4.04 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment shares are set to reverse split on Thursday, August 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,702,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,524,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 31,464,774 shares of company stock valued at $54,055,259 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 32.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMC

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.