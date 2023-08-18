Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GIM opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Templeton Global Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Global Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,010,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $16,725,494.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,586,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,227,385.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 386,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 345,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Further Reading

