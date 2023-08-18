DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 323,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 71,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,880 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

DLY opened at $14.33 on Friday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

