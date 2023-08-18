Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $9,245,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Adecoagro by 214.5% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 156,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 106,762 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Adecoagro by 23.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adecoagro by 73.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 196,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AGRO stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.01.
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
