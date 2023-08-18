Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Short Interest Down 8.0% in July

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,096.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,096.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thi L. La sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $77,606.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after buying an additional 196,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,435,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after buying an additional 300,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after buying an additional 25,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,156,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after buying an additional 90,875 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,024,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after buying an additional 49,048 shares during the period. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

