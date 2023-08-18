Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,200 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 537,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Genesco Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $378.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.04.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.49). Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen acquired 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,833.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Genesco news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 11,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,949. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen purchased 1,545 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,833.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,737.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 28,447 shares of company stock worth $572,170 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Genesco in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Genesco by 60.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Genesco by 70.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

