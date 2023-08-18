Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,200 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 537,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Genesco Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $378.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.04.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.49). Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Genesco in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Genesco by 60.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Genesco by 70.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.
