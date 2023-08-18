Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Unum Group worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Unum Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,155 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

