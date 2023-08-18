California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 13.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 13.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,378,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,729 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ciena by 4.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Ciena Stock Performance

Ciena stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $174,638.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $174,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,541 shares of company stock worth $1,375,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

