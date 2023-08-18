California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 871 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PDD were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $501,089,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 5,578,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,931,000 after buying an additional 2,337,492 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 3,618.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,630,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,466,000 after buying an additional 4,506,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 396.7% during the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,095,000 after buying an additional 3,536,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

PDD Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $79.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.