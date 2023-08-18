California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 273 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after purchasing an additional 230,531 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,705,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chemed by 144.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 2,529.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 62,939 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $502.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $534.16 and its 200 day moving average is $532.85. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $574.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $2,944,379 over the last ninety days. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

