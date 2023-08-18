California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 711 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Casey’s General Stores worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $244.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.71 and a 200 day moving average of $228.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.22 and a 12 month high of $257.86.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

