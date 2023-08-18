California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $239,552,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $134,246,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,382,000 after purchasing an additional 659,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $56,762,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.84. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

