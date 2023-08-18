US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 355.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $86.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

