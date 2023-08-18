California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of WEX worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the third quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.39 and a 200 day moving average of $182.99.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,989,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,613 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

