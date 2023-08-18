California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Bruker worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 6.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bruker news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,964.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRKR stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

