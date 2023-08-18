California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,505 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of The Carlyle Group worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 353,959 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 392,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 9,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $215,808.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 27,067 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $875,888.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 955,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,922,795.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $215,808.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

