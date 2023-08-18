US Bancorp DE Sells 1,551 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.