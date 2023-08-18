California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.37 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,171,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,561,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 278,165 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 377,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 295.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 236,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

TEVA opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $341,766.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at $964,846.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $341,766.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at $964,846.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $437,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,848 shares of company stock worth $799,176 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

