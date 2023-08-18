California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 828 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $177.83 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.32 and its 200 day moving average is $198.99.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 25.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

